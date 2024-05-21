BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.297 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,632. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 246,840 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $4,216,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,973,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,707,789.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 877,245 shares of company stock worth $14,953,188 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

