BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.179 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMEZ traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.58. The company had a trading volume of 108,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,822. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of 15.11. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 266,130.01. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,492,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately 334,634,523.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 507,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,621 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

