BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $804.64 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $791.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.35.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,037 shares of company stock valued at $61,743,127. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.