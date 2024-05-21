BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,237. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.
Insiders Place Their Bets
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.