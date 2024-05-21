BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPAGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,237. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $64,742.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,218,894 shares in the company, valued at $26,937,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 107,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,112 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

