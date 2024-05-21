BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,237. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $64,742.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,218,894 shares in the company, valued at $26,937,373.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 107,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,112 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.