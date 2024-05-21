BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (BRSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($18.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £704.62 million, a P/E ratio of -518.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,380.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,343.87. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.06).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

