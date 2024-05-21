BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (BRSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust stock opened at GBX 1,490 ($18.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £704.62 million, a P/E ratio of -518.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,380.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,343.87. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,146 ($14.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($19.06).
About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rumble Stock Gets Ready to Rumble in its Second Quarter
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- International Game Technology Isn’t Playing Games With Guidance
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Arista Networks Advances the Era of AI and Microperimeters
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.