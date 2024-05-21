Blankinship & Foster LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 340.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26,985,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,972,000. Oikos Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC now owns 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,600,000 after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 905,087 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

