Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,202.4% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

