Blankinship & Foster LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.26.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

