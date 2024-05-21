Blankinship & Foster LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

