Blankinship & Foster LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

