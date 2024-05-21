Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

