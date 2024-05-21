BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 16,887 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 282.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $33,696,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,280,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,165,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock worth $304,685. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.29.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.94. The stock had a trading volume of 178,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $134.49.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

