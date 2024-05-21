BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.08.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.86. 779,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,622. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.