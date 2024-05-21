BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after buying an additional 327,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,091,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,460,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,444,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,313,000 after buying an additional 230,815 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,381,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,220,000 after buying an additional 892,996 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,219,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,599,137. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $26,862.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,386,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,509,829 shares of company stock worth $21,263,829.

Snap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.