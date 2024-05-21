BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Buys 786 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,584 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,406 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,507.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 852,357 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after buying an additional 799,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. 2,061,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,728,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $28.43 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

