BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cognex by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.15.

Cognex Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $48.13. 628,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,670. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

