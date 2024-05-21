BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.71. 447,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

