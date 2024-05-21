BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $16.09 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 248,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $16,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Masimo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Masimo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MASI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. The company had a trading volume of 280,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,707. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $169.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.12.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

