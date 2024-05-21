BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $6.63 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

PTC Trading Down 0.3 %

PTC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.46. The company had a trading volume of 205,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.47 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

