BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Has $802,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Catalent by 91.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,304,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after buying an additional 2,526,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 41.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,440,000 after buying an additional 1,412,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 65.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,483,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 1,384,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 50.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 516,464 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 655,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Catalent

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.