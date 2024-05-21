BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Invests $17.65 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 214,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLTO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. 309,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,488. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

