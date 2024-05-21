BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $130.57. The stock had a trading volume of 620,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at $36,816,646.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,641 shares of company stock worth $25,217,707 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

