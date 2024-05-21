BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lessened its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,249 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3,730.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 36,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UDR by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,830,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 81,981 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in UDR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,108,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,878,000 after purchasing an additional 403,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.60. 933,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,072. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02.

UDR Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Insider Activity

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

