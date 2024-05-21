BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases 1,364 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Saia worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Saia by 68.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,755,000 after buying an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Trading Down 3.6 %

Saia stock traded down $14.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $383.77. The company had a trading volume of 265,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,002. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.51. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.22.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

