BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,579,487,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $129,483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $112,037,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $108,353,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. 414,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,458. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.18. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Stories

