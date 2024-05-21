BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $97,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,180,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,973,000 after acquiring an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,942,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,988,000 after acquiring an additional 217,817 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.56. 3,010,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.88 and a 200-day moving average of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

