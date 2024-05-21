BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 163.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,020 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Corteva by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,739,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Corteva by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,298,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. 1,109,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,008. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.28.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.