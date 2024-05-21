BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 124.6% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $354.30. 384,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

