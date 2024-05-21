BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,313 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in AES were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 57.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AES by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AES by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,532,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

