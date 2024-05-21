BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,152 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,119,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,962,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

