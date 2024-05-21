BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. Trims Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.0 %

BNTX traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. The stock had a trading volume of 165,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,904. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 184.94 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $125.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.87.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

