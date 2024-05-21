Brandes Investment Partners LP Acquires 1,458 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after buying an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,295,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 903,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,717,000 after purchasing an additional 143,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 230,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.91. 304,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,651. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 132,356 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,316 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

