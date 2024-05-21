Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

