Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 4,969 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 399,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $64,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $369,000. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 407,299 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after acquiring an additional 45,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $7.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.95. 5,951,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.18 and a 12-month high of $221.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

