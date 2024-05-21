Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys 57,736 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 587,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.83. 618,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

