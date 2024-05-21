Brandes Investment Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,720 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,246,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder E. Haas Jr. Family Fund Peter sold 56,743 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,246,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,053 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,036. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock remained flat at $21.84 on Tuesday. 499,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 154.84%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

