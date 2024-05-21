Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 809,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $120,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

CVX stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.24. 4,912,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $297.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

