Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $14.89 Million Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,643 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,135 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,329. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

