Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $19.17 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,214 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.23% of Hanesbrands worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Hanesbrands by 98.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 234,978 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HBI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. 3,139,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

