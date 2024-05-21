Brandes Investment Partners LP Has $75.95 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,682 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.39% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $75,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LH stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.85. 591,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,380. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.41. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $12,670,956. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.