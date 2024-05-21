Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 136.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. 1,088,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

