Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 789,016 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.26% of Enel Chile worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.16. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

