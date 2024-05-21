Brandes Investment Partners LP Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 150,989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,419 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $3,336,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,703.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,740 shares of company stock worth $37,031,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,045. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

