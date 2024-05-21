Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 46,506 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 1.9% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.15% of The Cigna Group worth $127,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $5.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $333.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $352.19 and a 200-day moving average of $322.48. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

