Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 6,827 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 2.01% of LENSAR worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LENSAR by 70.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LNSR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. 9,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,852. LENSAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LENSAR ( NASDAQ:LNSR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 27.57%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LENSAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

