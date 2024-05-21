Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 69,293 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 13,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 393,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,163,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,985.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 202,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,169,000 after buying an additional 2,545,589 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,822,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

