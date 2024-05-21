Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in F5 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 126.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in F5 by 46.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,037 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in F5 by 177.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.10.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.40. The company had a trading volume of 215,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,562. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.81. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.64 and a 1 year high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.12, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,453 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

