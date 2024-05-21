Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722,644 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 727,837 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,873,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,664,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 806,728 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 1,401,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,684. The company has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

