Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $456,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 353,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,854. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. 122,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,239. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

