Brandes Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 34,690 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.59% of National Presto Industries worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 7,928.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of National Presto Industries stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.11. 19,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,291. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.42 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NPK

National Presto Industries Profile

(Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.